President hopeful true Islam devotees would commit to further strengthen harmony

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, in his message for Eid-ul-Fitr, says the reconciliation revealed by Sri Lanka to the world through building peace and brotherhood among the communities is a great example to the entire Muslim world.

The President is hopeful that true Islam devotees who follow the Holy Quran would collectively commit themselves with added determination to further strengthen harmony.



Full statement issued by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for Eid-ul-Fitr is as follows:

Sri Lankan Muslims join Eid-ul-Fitr at the end of Ramadan fasting with the hope that Allah would accede to their wishes. On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I offer my best wishes with the expectation that all those virtuous wishes may come true.

Although the practice to enjoy the blessings of Allah for a prosperous life by everyone spending the holy month of Ramazan together regardless of differences in status is a religious custom, the social value of it is also highly praiseworthy. The Muslims consider Ramazan to be a great opportunity for the purification of lives as well as to practice self-control. The children are inspired by the way the Ramazan season is spent by the adults.

Without doubt the appeal to save the humankind from this lethal COVID-19 pandemic would be among the wishes of our Islam devotees. The hope as well the commitment and dedication of the whole world is to create a healthy lifestyle free of the prevailing pandemic. The month of Ramazan is a time for the reflection of this objective.

The reconciliation revealed by us to the world through building peace and brotherhood among the communities is a great example to the entire Muslim world. I believe that the true Islam devotees who follow the Holy Quran would collectively commit themselves with added determination to further strengthen harmony.

I extend my best wishes to all Islam devotees in Sri Lanka who join together with the Islam devotees across the world for a happy Eid-ul-Fitr!

Eid Mubarak!