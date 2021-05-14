The Ministry of Health confirmed that another 889 persons have tested positive for coronavirus today (May 14).

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far to 136,685.

As per Epidemiology Unit’s data, 25,685 active cases are currently under medical care at hospitals and treatment centres across the island.

Meanwhile, the number of total recoveries has reached 110,108 and the death toll stands at 892.