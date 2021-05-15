2,371 coronavirus cases reported in Sri Lanka today

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that another 585 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 2,371.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 140,471.

As many as 117,220 recoveries and 921 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that 22,330 active cases are currently under medical care.