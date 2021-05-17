70 more GN divisions placed under isolation
May 17, 2021 08:08 am
Army Commander General Shavendra Silva announced that 70 Grama Niladhari divisions in 10 districts have been isolated with effect from 6.00 a.m. this morning (17).
The following areas have been placed under isolation:
Batticaloa District:
- Lake road heading through Manchona (150C GN)
- Weaving Mill Road (150C GN)
- Velapodi Road (150C GN)
- Kannakiamman Kovil road heading Seashore (150C GN)
- Lake road heading to Vithanay (150B GN)
- Appuhamy Road heading up to Seashore (150B GN)
Trincomalee District:
- Kinniya
- Periya Kinniya
- Kuttikarachchi
- Ahuthar Town
- Periyathumunei
- Malinturei
- Rahumaniya Tow
- Sinna Kinniya
- Mancholei
- Katteiyaru
- Kurinchakerny
- Munachchenei
Kurunegala District:
- Hamangalla
- Narangoda North
- Narangoda South
- Batapothalla
- Malgamuwa
- Dodampotta
- Narangamuwa
- Wattegedara
- Katugampola
- Kaudumunna
- Hamanagoda
- Weththawa
- Mummana
- Maharagama
- Pahala Meddepola
- Ihala Maddepola
- Koduruwawala
- Mahingamuwa
- Siyabalawalana
- Bopitiya
- Ihala Labbala
- Pahala Labbala
- Maththegama
- Wellawa
Gampaha District:
- Biyagama North
Ratnapura District:
- Nugawela West
- Uduhaupe
- Nugawela East
- Endana
- Madalagama
- Panapitiya South
- Panapitiya North
- Gabbela
- Miyanawita West
Galle District:
- Batuwanhena
- Walambagala
Ampara District:
- Kehelulla GN Kadupahara Village
Kalutara District:
- Raigamwatta GN Raigamwaththa Bottom Area
- Maha Ingiriya GN Raigampura
- Maha Ingiriya GN Raigam Cantonment
- Kithulgoda South GN Wedikanda Village
Matale District:
- Walpola
- Yatawatta GN Alawaththa Village
Nuwara-Eliya District:
- Venchar
- Ingustre
- Tilary
- Curcusworld
- Bogawana
- Loinon
- Kotiyagala
- Bagawanthalawa
- Nfield
