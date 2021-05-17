70 more GN divisions placed under isolation

May 17, 2021   08:08 am

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva announced that 70 Grama Niladhari divisions in 10 districts have been isolated with effect from 6.00 a.m. this morning (17).

The following areas have been placed under isolation:

Batticaloa District:

Kirankulam Police Area

  • Lake road heading through Manchona (150C GN)
  • Weaving Mill Road (150C GN)
  • Velapodi Road (150C GN)
  • Kannakiamman Kovil road heading Seashore (150C GN)
  • Lake road heading to Vithanay (150B GN)
  • Appuhamy Road heading up to Seashore (150B GN)

 

Trincomalee District:

Kinniya Police Area

  • Kinniya
  • Periya Kinniya
  • Kuttikarachchi
  • Ahuthar Town
  • Periyathumunei
  • Malinturei
  • Rahumaniya Tow
  • Sinna Kinniya
  • Mancholei
  • Katteiyaru
  • Kurinchakerny
  • Munachchenei

 

Kurunegala District:

Giriulla Police Area

  • Hamangalla
  • Narangoda North
  • Narangoda South
  • Batapothalla
  • Malgamuwa
  • Dodampotta
  • Narangamuwa
  • Wattegedara
  • Katugampola
  • Kaudumunna
  • Hamanagoda
  • Weththawa
  • Mummana
  • Maharagama
  • Pahala Meddepola
  • Ihala Maddepola
  • Koduruwawala
  • Mahingamuwa
  • Siyabalawalana
  • Bopitiya
  • Ihala Labbala
  • Pahala Labbala
  • Maththegama
  • Wellawa

 

Gampaha District:

Biyagama Police Area

  • Biyagama North

 

Ratnapura District:

Kahawaththa Police Area

  • Nugawela West
  • Uduhaupe
  • Nugawela East
  • Endana
  • Madalagama

 

Rakwana Police Area

  • Panapitiya South
  • Panapitiya North
  • Gabbela
  • Miyanawita West

 

Galle District:

Elpitiya Police Area

  • Batuwanhena
  • Walambagala

 

Ampara District:

Padiyathalawa Police Area

  • Kehelulla GN Kadupahara Village

Kalutara District:

Ingiriya Police Area

  • Raigamwatta GN Raigamwaththa Bottom Area
  • Maha Ingiriya GN Raigampura
  • Maha Ingiriya GN Raigam Cantonment

 

Agalawatta Police Area

  • Kithulgoda South GN Wedikanda Village

 

Matale District:

Yatawatta Police Area

  • Walpola
  • Yatawatta GN Alawaththa Village

 

Nuwara-Eliya District:

Norwood Police Area

  • Venchar
  • Ingustre
  • Tilary

 

Bagawanthalawa Police Area

  • Curcusworld
  • Bogawana
  • Loinon
  • Kotiyagala
  • Bagawanthalawa

 

Hatton Police Area

  • Nfield

 

 

Areas Under Isolation 17.05.2021 by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

