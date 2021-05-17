1,307 more recover from coronavirus

The Ministry of Health reports that 1,307 more patients who were being treated for COVID-19 have recovered and have been discharged from hospital within the last 24 hours.

This increases the total number of coronavirus recoveries in the country to 119,629.

Sri Lanka has so far reported 142,746 positive cases of COVID-19 while presently a total of 22,155 infected patients are being treated at hospitals and treatment centers.

The death toll due to the virus has risen to 962.