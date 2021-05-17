Daily coronavirus case count climbs to 2,433

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that another 854 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 2,433.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 145,202.

As many as 119,629 recoveries and 962 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that 24,611 active cases are currently under medical care.