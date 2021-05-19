Spells of showers expected in parts of the island

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Hambantota and Mullaitivu districts during the evening or night.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers may occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Galle via Mannar and Colombo.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Puttalam via Mannar. Meanwhile, the wind speed will be (20-40) kmph in the other sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph in the sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

The sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Mannar and the sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be rough at times. The other sea area can be fairly rough.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.