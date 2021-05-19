16-hour water cut in parts of Gampaha District

May 19, 2021   08:23 am

The water supply for parts of Gampaha District will be suspended for 16 hours at 8.30 am today (May 19), the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) said.

The water cut will be imposed on Peliyagoda, Wattala–Mabola, Ja-Ela and Katunayake–Seeduwa urban council areas.

In addition, Kelaniya, Wattala, Biyagama, Mahara, Dompe and Ja-Ela Pradeshiya Sabha areas and part of Gampaha Pradeshiya Sabha area will also be affected by the said water cut.

The water supply is interrupted due to urgent maintenance work at the Sapugaskanda Grid Substation, the NWSDB explained.

Meanwhile, a water cut will be in effect in several areas of Kalutara District on Thursday (May 20).

Thereby, the water supply for Waskaduwa, Wadduwa, Pothupitiya, Kalutara North, Kalutara South, Katukurunda, Nagoda, Bombuwala and Piliminawatta areas will be interrupted for 16 hours at 8.00 am.

