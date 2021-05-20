1,165 more recover from coronavirus

The Ministry of Health reports that 1,165 more patients who were being treated for COVID-19 have recovered and have been discharged from hospital within the last 24 hours.

This increases the total number of coronavirus recoveries in the country to 123,532.

Sri Lanka has so far reported 151,343 positive cases of COVID-19 while presently a total of 26,760 infected patients are being treated at hospitals and treatment centers.

The death toll due to the virus has risen to 1,061.