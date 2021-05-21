Showery and windy conditions to enhance during next few days

The Department of Meteorology says the showery condition over South-western part (Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces) of the island and the windy condition over the island are likely to enhance during next few days.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North- western and Southern provinces, it said.

Heavy rainfall about 100mm can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya and Puttalam districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern and North-central provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Eastern and Uva provinces during the evening or night.

Wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times in Western slope of the Central hills, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota district.

Sea Areas:

A low-pressure area is very likely to form over North Andaman sea and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal around 22nd May. It is likely to intensify into a depression around 23rd. The system is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by 24th. It is very likely to move northwestwards and reach near west Bengal coasts around 26th May.

Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the East Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining area (12N-20N, 85E-100E) from today (21 May), until further notice.

Showers or thundershowers will occur over the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph.

Wind speed can be increased up to (55-60) kmph in the sea area extending from Kankasanturai to Chilaw via Mannar and in the sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota. Wind speed can be increased up to 50 kmph in the other sea areas.

The sea area extending from Kankasanturai to Chilaw via Mannar and the sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambanthota can be rough at times. The other sea area can be fairly rough.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.