Coronavirus recoveries count up by 1,828

The Ministry of Health reports that 1,828 more patients who were being treated for COVID-19 have recovered and have been discharged from hospital within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of coronavirus recoveries in the country to 125,360.

Majority of the recoveries were reported from Punanai Treatment Centre (135), Bingiriya Treatment Centre (122), Dambadeniya Treatment Centre (114) and Kahawatta Treatment Centre (101).

Sri Lanka has so far reported 154,786 positive cases of COVID-19 while presently a total of 28,337 infected patients are being treated at hospitals and treatment centers.

The death toll due to the virus now stands at 1,089.