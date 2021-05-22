Coronavirus: 1,635 more patients discharged upon recovery

The Ministry of Health reported that 1,635 more patients who were being treated for COVID-19 have recovered and were discharged from medical care within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of coronavirus recoveries in the country to 126,995.

Majority of the latest recoveries were reported from Bingiriya Treatment Centre (95), Punanai Treatment Centre (94), Dambadeniya Treatment Centre (73) and Kopay Treatment Centre (72).

Sri Lanka has so far reported 158,333 positive cases of COVID-19 and a total of 30,206 infected patients are still being treated at designated hospitals and treatment centres.