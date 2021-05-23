South-West monsoon establishing over the country

The South-West monsoon condition is gradually establishing over the country, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Thereby, showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western, and Southern provinces.

Fairly heavy falls of about 75mm can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern and North-central provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Eastern and Uva provinces during the evening or night.

Wind speed can increase up to 40-50 kmph at times over the island and especially wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the Western slope of the Central hills, Northern, North-central, North-western, and Uva provinces and in Hambantota district.

SEA AREAS

The low-pressure area located in East Central Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression around May 23. The system is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by 24th and further into a severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and reach near west Bengal coasts around May 26.

Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the East Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining area (08N-20N, 83E-100E) from 22 May, and sea areas around the island from May 23, until further notice.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle. Heavy falls are likely at some places. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 30-40 kmph.

Wind speed can be increased up to 55-60 kmph in the sea area extending from Chilaw to Trincomalee via Puttalam, Mannar, and Kankesanturai and in the sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

Wind speed can be increased up to 50 kmph in the other sea areas.

The sea area extending from Chilaw to Kankesanturai via Mannar and the sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be rough at times. The other sea area can be fairly rough.

Temporary strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers, the Department said.