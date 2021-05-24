Daily coronavirus case count climbs to 2,970

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that another 687 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 2,970.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 167,171.

As many as 139,947 recoveries and 1,210 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that 26,014 active cases are currently under medical care.