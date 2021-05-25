Sri Lanka records 33 new COVID deaths

Sri Lanka has registered 33 more victims of COVID-19, Director-General of Health Services confirmed on Monday (May 24).

The latest fatalities have moved the country’s death toll to 1,243, official data showed.

Five of the deaths took place on May 24 and the remaining victims have succumbed to the virus infection between the period of May 17 – May 23, the Department of Government Information stated.

Reportedly, 11 of them have been recorded as domestic deaths.

The deceased were identified as residents of Mahagama, Galnewa, Galenbindunuwewa, Medawachchiya, Bandaragama, Welmilla, Batticaloa, Halgranoya, Gampola, Nagolla, Pannala, Colombo 12, Borella, Dematagoda, Colombo 13, Colombo 02, Nanu Oya, Nawalapitiya, Galle, Ginimallagaha, Nittambuwa, Radawana and Galpatha area.

Reportedly, 21 victims in total were aged above 71 years. Among them was Sri Lanka’s oldest victim; a 104-year-old woman who died at her home while suffering from COVID pneumonia.

Five victims were in the age group of 61-70 years and four were aged between 51-60 years. Meanwhile, three were in their forties.

COVID pneumonia and complications from chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart diseases have been identified as the cause of death of the victims.

COVID-19 Deaths Confirmed on 2021-05-24 by Adaderana Online on Scribd