Sri Lanka reports 1,808 new cases of COVID-19

May 25, 2021   06:54 pm

The Ministry of Health reports that another 1,808 persons have tested positive for coronavirus today (May 25).

All new cases are associated with the New Year Covid-19 cluster. 

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far to 168,980.

Presently 27,790 infected patients are being treated at hospitals and treatment centers across the island.

Meanwhile, the number of total recoveries has reached 139,947.

