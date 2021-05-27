Heavy falls of over 75 mm expected in some areas

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts today (May 27), the Department of Meteorology stated.

Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Western, and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy, and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Wind speed can be increased up to (30-40) kmph at times over the island and especially wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the Western slope of the Central hills, Northern, North-Central, and North-Western provinces, and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

SEA AREAS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be westerly to south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 40-50 kmph and wind speed can be increased up to 60 kmph in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle, and Matara.

The sea area around the island will be rough and very rough at times. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.