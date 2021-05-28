Govt to provide Rs. 5,000 allowance from June 02

The government has decided to pay the Rs. 5,000 allowance from June 02, according to State Minister Shehan Semasinghe.

He stated that the allowance will be provided to Samurdhi beneficiaries, persons who are already receiving government allowances, low-income earners and those who have lost their income due to the COvid-19 pandemic.

The State Minister added that the government expects to allocate a sum of Rs. 30 billion in order to pay this allowance to the people of the country affected by the Covid-19 pandemic situation.