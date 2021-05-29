Fairly heavy rainfall expected in some areas

Showers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa province and in Nuwara-Eliya and Kandy districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy falls about 50 mm can be expected at some places in these areas.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Uva province and Ampara and Batticaloa districts may experience showers or thundershowers during the evening or night.

Meanwhile, the wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in Western slope of the Central hills, North-Western province and in Hambantota district.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle. Other sea areas will be mainly fair.

Winds will be westerly to south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph and wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph in the sea area extending from Beruwala to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambantota.

The sea area extending from Beruwala to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambantota will be rough at times. Other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough.

Naval and fishing communities are request to be vigilant in this regard.