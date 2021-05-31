Daily coronavirus case count climbs to 2,882

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that another 1,351 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 2,882.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 186,364.

As many as 151,740 recoveries and 1,298 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that 33,183 active cases are currently under medical care.