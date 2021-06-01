Spells of showers expected in some areas

Several spells of showers are expected in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts today, the Department of Meteorology said further.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

Wind speed can be increased up to 40 kmph at times in Western slope of the Central hills, North-Western and North-central provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.



Sea areas:

Showers will occur at a few places in the sea areas extending from Negombo to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle. But, mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be westerly to south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph and wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph in the sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times. Other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.