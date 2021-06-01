Coronavirus: 1,631 more patients regain health

The Ministry of Health says 1,631 more patients under medical care for COVID-19 have recovered and were discharged from medical care within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of coronavirus recoveries in the country to 153,371.

Majority of the latest recoveries were reported from Bingiriya Treatment Centre (110), Gallela Treatment Centre (76) and Kopay Treatment Centre (73).

Sri Lanka has so far reported 186,364 positive cases of COVID-19 and a total of 31,509 infected patients are still being treated at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

The death toll from the outbreak of the virus meanwhile stands at 1,484.