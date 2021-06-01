Daily coronavirus case count climbs to 2,845

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that another 856 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 2,845.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 189,241.

As many as 153,371 recoveries and 1,484 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that 34,386 active cases are currently under medical care.