Spells of showers expected in three provinces

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Eastern and Uva provinces during the evening or night.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.



Sea areas:

Showers will occur at a few places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle. Mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be westerly to south-westerly in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph and wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

The sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times. Other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.