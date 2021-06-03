Coronavirus recoveries count up by 1,683

The Ministry of Health reports that 1,683 more patients who were being treated for COVID-19 have recovered and have been discharged from hospital within the last 24 hours.

This increases the total number of coronavirus recoveries in the country to 162,397.

Sri Lanka has so far reported 195,169 positive cases of COVID-19 while presently a total of 28,584 infected patients are being treated at hospitals and treatment centers.

The death toll due to the virus has risen to 1,566.