Western, Sabaragamuwa provinces to receive heavy rains of about 100 mm

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and Central provinces and in Galle, Matara, Mannar and Jaffna districts.

Heavy rainfall about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces.

Meanwhile, fairly heavy falls above 50 mm will occur at some places in North-western and Central provinces.

Showers or thundershowers are expected at several places elsewhere during the evening or night.

The Meteorology Department has urged the public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Galle via Puttalam and Colombo. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas.

Winds will be westerly to south-westerly in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph and it can increase up to (50-55) kmph in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

The sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times. Other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.