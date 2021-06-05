Over 170,000 people afflicted by adverse weather conditions

Disaster Management Centre (DMC) says as many as 170,022 people of 41,717 families were affected by the prevailing adverse weather conditions in the country.

According to reports, Gampaha, Ratnapura, Colombo, Puttalam, Kalutara, Nuwara-Eliya and Kegalle districts have been hit hard by torrential rains.

Seven lives were claimed by the inclement weather so far, seven others are reported missing and two persons have sustained injuries, the DMC added.

The DMC urges the members of public to remain alert on the warnings issued by the authorities.