Daily coronavirus case count climbs to 3,094

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that another 814 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 3,094.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 202,357.

As many as 166,132 recoveries and 1,656 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that 34,569 active cases are currently under medical care.