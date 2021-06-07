Daily coronavirus case count moves to 2,610

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that another 650 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 2,610.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 207,943.

As many as 176,045 recoveries and 1,742 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that 30,156 active cases are currently under medical care.