Parliament sitting to be convened today

Parliament sittings for this week will be limited to today (June 08) from 10.00 am to 4.30 pm as per a decision taken at the Committee on Parliamentary Business chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

Meanwhile, the Speaker has directed the relevant authorities to escort MPs Rishad Bathiudeen and Premalal Jayasekara to attend tomorrow’s parliamentary sitting.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Wanni District MP Bathiudeen is currently being held by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) under detention orders. He was taken into custody over his alleged links with the perpetrators of the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Meanwhile SLPP MP Premalal Jayasekara is currently serving a death sentence.

Business to be taken up today includes the resolution under the Section 8 of the Appropriation Act, No. 6 of 2020, the Fiscal Management (Responsibility) (Amendment) Bill and the regulations under the Imports and Exports (Control) Act, No. 1 of 1969.