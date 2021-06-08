More than 2,200 COVID patients discharged upon recovery

June 8, 2021   05:36 pm

The Ministry of Health says 2,214 more COVID-19 patients were discharged from medical care within the last 24 hours as they have returned to health.

This brings the total number of coronavirus recoveries in the country to 178,259.

Sri Lanka has so far reported 207,979 positive cases of COVID-19 and a total of 27,931 infected patients are still being treated at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

The death toll from the outbreak of the virus meanwhile stands at 1,789.

