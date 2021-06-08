Daily coronavirus case count moves to 2,637

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that another 514 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 2,637.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 210,661.

As many as 178,259 recoveries and 1,789 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that 30,613 active cases are currently under medical care.