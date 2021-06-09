Several areas to receive fairly heavy rains above 75 mm

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara, Nuwara-Eliya and Kandy districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Mullaitivu district during the evening or night.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle, Matara and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Wind speed can increase up to (30-40) kmph at times in Western slope of the Central hills, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

The Meteorology Department urges the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph and it can increase up to (50-60) kmph in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

The sea area extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times. Other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.