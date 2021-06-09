Sri Lanka registers 2,173 new COVID cases

Sri Lanka registers 2,173 new COVID cases

June 9, 2021   06:27 pm

As many as 2,173 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday (June 09), the Ministry of Health reported.

All new cases are associated with the New Year COVID-19 cluster. 

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far to 212,834.

As per official data, 30,564 virus infected persons are currently being treated at designated hospitals and treatment centres across the island.

Meanwhile, the number of total recoveries has reached 180,427 and the death toll stands at 1,843.

