Daily coronavirus case count moves to 2,716

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that another 543 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 2,716.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 213,396.

As many as 180,427 recoveries and 1,843 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that 31,126 active cases are currently under medical care.