Spells of showers expected in parts of the island today

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph in western slope of the Central hills, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts and wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in these areas.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph and it can increase up to (50-60) kmph in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.