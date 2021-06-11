Several areas to receive spells of showers today

June 11, 2021   07:54 am

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph in western slope of the Central hills, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts and it can increase up to 50 kmph at times in these areas.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara. Mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph and it can increase up to (50-60) kmph in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Negombo to Kankesanturai via Puttalam and Mannar.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Negombo to Kankesanturai via Puttalam and Mannar will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

