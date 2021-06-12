combank flash banner
COVID caseload moves up with 1,633 new infections

COVID caseload moves up with 1,633 new infections

June 12, 2021   07:08 pm

As many as 1,633 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (June 12), the Ministry of Health reported.

All new cases are associated with the New Year COVID-19 cluster. 

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far to 220,556.

As per official data, 31,967 virus-infected people are currently being treated at designated hospitals and treatment centres across the island.

Meanwhile, the number of total recoveries has reached 186,516 and the death toll stands at 2,073.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories