COVID caseload moves up with 1,633 new infections

As many as 1,633 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (June 12), the Ministry of Health reported.

All new cases are associated with the New Year COVID-19 cluster.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far to 220,556.

As per official data, 31,967 virus-infected people are currently being treated at designated hospitals and treatment centres across the island.

Meanwhile, the number of total recoveries has reached 186,516 and the death toll stands at 2,073.