Daily coronavirus case tally moves to 2,340

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that another 707 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 2,340.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 221,277.

As many as 186,516 recoveries and 2,073 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that 32,688 active cases are currently under medical care.