COVID: Sri Lanka confirms 2,329 new cases within the day

June 13, 2021   09:33 pm

Daily COVID-19 cases count hit 2,329 on Sunday (June 13) as 443 more people were tested positive for the virus in Sri Lanka.

The new development brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 223,606.

As many as 188,547 recoveries and 2,136 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

According to official data, up to 32,923 active cases are currently under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

