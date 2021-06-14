Heavy rainfall expected in parts of the country

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and fairly heavy rainfall about 75 mm can be expected at some places in these areas.

Several spells of showers will occur in North-Western province and in Galle and Matara districts.

Wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the western slope of the Central hills, Northern, North- Central and North-Western provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts. The wind speed can be increased up to 50 kmph at times in these areas.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph and wind speed can be increased up to (50-60) kmph in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota and from Puttalam to Mullaitivu via Mannar and Kankasanturai.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota and from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be fairly rough at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.