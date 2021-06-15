Showers expected in Central, Sabaragamuwa provinces

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces, says the Department of Meteorology.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western and North-Western province and in Galle and Matara districts.

Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph in the western slope of the Central hills, Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts. It can increase up to 50 kmph at times in these areas.

The Meteorology Department has requested the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph and it can increase up to (50-60) kmph in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota and from Puttalam to Mullaitivu via Mannar and Kankesanturai.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota and from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be fairly rough at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.