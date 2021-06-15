Coronavirus: 2,275 more positive cases confirmed

Daily COVID-19 cases count hit 2,275 on Tuesday (June 15) as 432 more people were tested positive for the virus in Sri Lanka.

The new development brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 228,197.

As many as 192,478 recoveries and 2,315 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

According to official data, up to 33,459 active cases are currently under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.