Several areas to receive spells of showers

June 16, 2021   07:55 am

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph in the western slope of the Central hills, Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

The wind speed can be increased up to 50 kmph at times in these areas.


Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph and it can increase up to (50-60) kmph in the sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota and in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.
State of Sea:

The sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota and in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be fairly rough at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

