Coronavirus: 1,667 more patients discharged upon recovery

June 16, 2021   04:13 pm

As many as 1,667 more novel coronavirus patients were discharged from medical care within the last 24 hours as they have returned to health, the Ministry of Health says.

This brings the total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in the country to 194,145.

Sri Lanka has so far reported 228,256 positive cases of COVID-19 and 31,851 of them are still being treated at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

The death toll from the outbreak of the pandemic meanwhile stands at 2,315.

