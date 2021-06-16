Sri Lanka reports 1,631 new cases of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health reports that another 1,631 persons have tested positive for coronavirus today (June 16).

All new cases are associated with the New Year Covid-19 cluster.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far to 229,887.

Presently 33,427 infected patients are being treated at hospitals and treatment centers across the island.

Meanwhile, the number of total recoveries has reached 194,145.