59 more COVID deaths, tally at 2,374

Sri Lanka has registered 59 more victims of COVID-19, the Director-General of Health Services confirmed today.

The latest fatalities have moved the death toll from the virus infection to 2,374, according to Government Information Department’s data.

Reportedly, the victims have succumbed to the virus infection on Tuesday (June 15).

As per official data, 38 victims were aged 60 years and above and 20 were aged between 30-59 years with one male aged below 30 years.