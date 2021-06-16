combank flash banner
PLC
59 more COVID deaths, tally at 2,374

59 more COVID deaths, tally at 2,374

June 16, 2021   10:40 pm

Sri Lanka has registered 59 more victims of COVID-19, the Director-General of Health Services confirmed today.

The latest fatalities have moved the death toll from the virus infection to 2,374, according to Government Information Department’s data.

Reportedly, the victims have succumbed to the virus infection on Tuesday (June 15).

As per official data, 38 victims were aged 60 years and above and 20 were aged between 30-59 years with one male aged below 30 years.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories