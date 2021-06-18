combank flash banner
Daily coronavirus cases count moves to 2,327 on Friday

June 18, 2021   11:00 pm

Daily COVID-19 cases count hit 2,327 on Friday (June 18) as 767 more people were tested positive for the virus in Sri Lanka.

The new development brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 235,401.

As many as 197,259 recoveries and 2,480 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

According to official data, up to 35,707 active cases are currently under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

