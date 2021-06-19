Daily coronavirus case count moves to 2,169

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that another 749 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 2,169.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 237,588.

As many as 199,393 recoveries and 2,534 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that 35,709 active cases are currently under medical care.