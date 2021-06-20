Isolation orders on 82 GN divisions lifted

The isolation orders issued on 81 Grama Niladari Divisions will be lifted tomorrow (June 21), the Head of National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO), Army Commander Shavendra Silva said.

The isolation will be lifted at 04.00 am tomorrow morning.

Meanwhile, 24 Grama Niladari divisions of 12 districts will be under isolation from 04.00 am tomorrow.

Accordingly, the following areas will no longer remain under isolation:

